Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,281 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. 688,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,204. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

