Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.