Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading 1% Higher

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.83. 39,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 42,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

About Fortescue Metals Group

(Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.