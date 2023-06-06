Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.19. Forafric Global shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 361 shares.

Forafric Global Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter worth about $412,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Forafric Global in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

