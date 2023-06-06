Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Raised to £155 at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from £140 ($174.04) to £155 ($192.69) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.56) to £160 ($198.91) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($187.72) to £168 ($208.85) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15,916.57.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $98.32 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

