First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.93

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.76, with a volume of 67981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.40.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1,054.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

