First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.29 and last traded at $99.43. 2,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.
The firm has a market cap of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
