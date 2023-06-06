First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.29 and last traded at $99.43. 2,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAD. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,522,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,364,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

