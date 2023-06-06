First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.11.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.16. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$38.60.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.