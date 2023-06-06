First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 20,019,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,957. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

