Financial Comparison: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $157.03 million 0.04 -$132.63 million N/A N/A GAN $141.53 million 0.41 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.29

Qutoutiao has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qutoutiao and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33

GAN has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.32%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66%

Summary

Qutoutiao beats GAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. is the No. 2 mobile content aggregator in China in terms of monthly average users (MAUs) and daily average users (DAUs). Their flagship mobile application, launched in June 2016, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines“ in Chinese, aggregates articles and short videos and presents customized feeds to users. These feeds are optimized in real time based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships through their proprietary AI-empowered content recommendation engine. They represent a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and their technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read, and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Their innovative user account system and gamified user loyalty program allows registered users to earn loyalty points by referring new users to register on Qutoutiao, by consuming content or by engaging on Qutoutiao. The gamified loyalty point system not only helps them keep users more engaged and enhance user stickiness, but also enables them to track users’ long-term behavior and optimize content recommendation.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

