Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $195.44 million and $53.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,725,018 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.