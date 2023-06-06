Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Declares Dividend of $0.75

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ferguson Trading Up 1.2 %
Ferguson stock traded up GBX 145 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting £119.40 ($148.43). 188,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.07, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($106.94) and a 12 month high of £124.60 ($154.90).
Ferguson Company Profile
See Also
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.