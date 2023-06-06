Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Declares Dividend of $0.75

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.2 %

Ferguson stock traded up GBX 145 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting £119.40 ($148.43). 188,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.07, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($106.94) and a 12 month high of £124.60 ($154.90).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.