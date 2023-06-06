FedEx (FDX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2023 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $228.00.

5/18/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $282.00.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,103. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

