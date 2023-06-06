FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Acquires 9,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,815,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,883,749.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

