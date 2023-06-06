Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,731. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

