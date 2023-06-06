Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 7,918 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 138,630,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,181,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.91. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

