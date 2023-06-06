F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.29% of F5 worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $250,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,004 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.48. 24,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,586. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

