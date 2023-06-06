F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,511 shares of company stock worth $1,596,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

