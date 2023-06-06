Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 154,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 330,952 shares.The stock last traded at $7.61 and had previously closed at $7.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Exscientia Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Exscientia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.