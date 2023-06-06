Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 154,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 330,952 shares.The stock last traded at $7.61 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Exscientia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

