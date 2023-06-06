Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.27

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 13671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Evotec Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

