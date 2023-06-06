Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.37. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

