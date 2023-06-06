Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.29% of Eversource Energy worth $84,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 706,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

