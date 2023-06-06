Euronav NV (EURN) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.49 on June 20th

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURNGet Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Euronav Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EURN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 700,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21. Euronav has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets boosted their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 168.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Dividend History for Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

