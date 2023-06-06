Euronav NV (EURN) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.49 on June 20th

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 700,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21. Euronav has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets boosted their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 168.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

