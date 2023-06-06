Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (ABF, AO, AUTO, BWNG, DOM, GHH, HUM, IGR, KNOS, NRR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 6th:
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
AO World (LON:AO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.66) target price on the stock.
Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 750 ($9.32) price target on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on the stock.
IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on the stock.
Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.16) target price on the stock.
NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on the stock.
NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 690 ($8.58) price target on the stock.
Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Pearson (LON:PSON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.29) price target on the stock.
Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on the stock.
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Sareum (LON:SAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 304 ($3.78) price target on the stock.
Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 515 ($6.40) price target on the stock.
Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.84) price target on the stock.
Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on the stock.
