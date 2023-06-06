Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (ABF, AO, AUTO, BWNG, DOM, GHH, HUM, IGR, KNOS, NRR)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 6th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

AO World (LON:AO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.66) target price on the stock.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 750 ($9.32) price target on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.16) target price on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 690 ($8.58) price target on the stock.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.29) price target on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sareum (LON:SAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 304 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 515 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.84) price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.