Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $13,568,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

Equinix stock opened at $750.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $702.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

