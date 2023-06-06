Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

EQIX traded down $4.98 on Tuesday, hitting $748.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $718.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

