Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 84,062 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 84,062 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $77,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 5,459,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,580,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.