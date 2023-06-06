Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 761,087 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761,087 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $101,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $152,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,902,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,619,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $520.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

