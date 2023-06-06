Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 61,446 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,446 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $80,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 783,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

