Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 39,270 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,339,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,270 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $195,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.01. 1,690,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,234. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.