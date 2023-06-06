Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 306,368 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,368 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $118,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

