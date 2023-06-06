Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 117,765 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,765 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $97,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,265. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $330.47. 416,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,878. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $243.17 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

