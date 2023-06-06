Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 41,518 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $176,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,818,000 after buying an additional 460,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after buying an additional 333,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,720,000 after purchasing an additional 476,956 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. 268,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,307. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

