Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,019,965 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019,965 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.95% of KeyCorp worth $155,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

KeyCorp Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,470,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,966,281. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.