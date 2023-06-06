Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $130.83 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,820 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.90% of Iron Mountain worth $130,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 753,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,990 shares of company stock worth $2,129,117 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 358,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

