Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 97,762 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,762 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $144,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. 751,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,130. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

