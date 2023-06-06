EOS Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003254 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $957.81 million and $114.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002993 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,189,270 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

