EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CAO Sells $18,049.98 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $18,049.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,101.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EngageSmart Price Performance

NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 340,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,785. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 19.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 385,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 277.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 920.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $770,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.