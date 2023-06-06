EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CAO Sells $18,049.98 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $18,049.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,101.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EngageSmart Price Performance

NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 340,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,785. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 19.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 385,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 277.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 920.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $770,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About EngageSmart

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.