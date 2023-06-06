Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,893,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,124 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 8.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Energy Transfer worth $58,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 919,979 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 6,023,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,770,914. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

