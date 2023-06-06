Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.34

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 161349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ERII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,860 shares of company stock worth $800,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $299,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 72,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.