Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

