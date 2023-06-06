Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$65.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.75.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EMA stock traded down C$0.79 on Tuesday, hitting C$55.57. 284,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$63.20.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.