ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $24.03 million and $98,371.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,742.54 or 1.00004876 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11412092 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $51.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

