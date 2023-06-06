Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.41. 843,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,240. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $141.46.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

