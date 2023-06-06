Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $196.27

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.27, but opened at $200.61. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $200.34, with a volume of 2,353 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.