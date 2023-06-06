Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.00 million-$286.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.85 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.94-$1.06 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

