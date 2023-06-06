Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,066.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 92,911 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elastic by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

