Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 53501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark decreased their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.03.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.