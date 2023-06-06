Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,192,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $426.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

