Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,170 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,866 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.06. 1,450,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

